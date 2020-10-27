Junior high basketball roundup: Ashford boys edge Cottonwood

Ashford defeated Cottonwood 33-32 in boys junior high basketball action on Tuesday.
Titus Thomas led Ashford with 11 points and Pete Reaves had eight.
For Cottonwood, Robert McCorry had 17 and Kane Campbell seven.
The Bears hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to pull within one.
New Brockton boys 42, Opp 20: Anthony Siler scored 15 and Baylor Foster 10 for the Gamecocks.
Opp was led by DJ Hines, Easton Walsh and Carrington Garland, each with six.
Geneva County boys 37, Wicksburg 31: Brayden West scored 14 and James Wright nine for the Bulldogs.
Slocomb boys 40, Rehobeth 33: Cade Birge scored 17 and Wyatt Reeder 12 for the RedTops.
Rehobeth was led by Cameron Jones with 10 and Colton Trotter with nine.
Ariton boys 30, Northside Methodist 26: Wilson Cotton scored 12, while Tristan McGuire and Aven Cook each scored seven for Ariton.
Eric Baker scored 10 for NMA.
Samson girls 39, Florala 31: Holly Warren scored 17, Jemma Crocker 11 and Karleigh Moore nine for Samson.
Florala was led by E. Anthony with 15.
Geneva girls 47, Dauphin 18: Kaden Ward scored 21 and Rayanna Ausley scored 11 for the Panthers in the win.
Geneva County girls 20, Wicksburg 19: Maci Strickland had eight points and Taraji Harley five to lead Geneva County over Wicksburg.
On Monday, Geneva County beat Cottonwood 27-21 with Harley scoring 11 points and Maliah Hill six points.
Slocomb girls 22, Rehobeth 15: Lacey Goodin led Slocomb with 17 points.
Maddie Williams led the Rebels with 11.
Ariton girls 25, Northside Methodist 21: MC Lowery scored nine and Anna Kilcrease eight for the Purple Cats.
For NMA, Dana Cool led the way with 12 points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!