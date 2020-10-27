Junior high basketball roundup: Ashford boys edge Cottonwood

Ashford defeated Cottonwood 33-32 in boys junior high basketball action on Tuesday.

Titus Thomas led Ashford with 11 points and Pete Reaves had eight.

For Cottonwood, Robert McCorry had 17 and Kane Campbell seven.

The Bears hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to pull within one.

New Brockton boys 42, Opp 20: Anthony Siler scored 15 and Baylor Foster 10 for the Gamecocks.

Opp was led by DJ Hines, Easton Walsh and Carrington Garland, each with six.

Geneva County boys 37, Wicksburg 31: Brayden West scored 14 and James Wright nine for the Bulldogs.

Slocomb boys 40, Rehobeth 33: Cade Birge scored 17 and Wyatt Reeder 12 for the RedTops.

Rehobeth was led by Cameron Jones with 10 and Colton Trotter with nine.

Ariton boys 30, Northside Methodist 26: Wilson Cotton scored 12, while Tristan McGuire and Aven Cook each scored seven for Ariton.

Eric Baker scored 10 for NMA.