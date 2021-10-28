Junior high basketball roundup: Barbour County boys get win

Barbour County boys get junior high basketball win

The Barbour County boys junior high basketball team defeated Abbeville 34-30 Thursday for its first win of the season.

Michael Blackmon had a big game for the Jaguars with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Reaquan Hill added eight points.

For Abbeville, Markell McNair led the way with 10 points.

G.W. Long girls 34, Daleville 15: Kaylie Joseph scored 22 points to lead the Rebels.

Emma Dyson and Zy Glanton added four points each.

Daleville was led by Miami Schmitz by eight and Laterria Adams with seven.

Opp boys 39, Samson 23: DJ Hines scored 11 and had eight steals for Opp.

Carrington Garland had eight points and 11 rebounds and Alan Jones had eight points and seven rebounds.

Ben McKenzie and Jaizyn Peacock had seven points each for Samson.

Samson girls 37, Opp 6: Holly Warren scored 12 and Emma Somerude 10 for the Tigers.

Braleigh Nall had four points, six rebounds and three steals for Opp.