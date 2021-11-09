Junior High Basketball Roundup: Barbour County wins in OT

Barbour County defeated Headland 39-36 in overtime in junior high boys basketball on Tuesday.

Michael Blackmon led the Jaguars with 24 points and also pulled down 18 rebounds.

Reaquan Hill added nine points.

Headland was led by Kayden Walker with 11 points and Kingston Williams with 10.

Providence Christian boys 42, Houston Academy 32: Hamp Sanders scored 15 and Tyler Sharp nine to lead the Eagles to victory.

Houston Academy got a huge effort from Judson Bailey, who scored 27.

Elba boys 32, Zion Chapel 18: Jay Wilson led the Tigers with 14 points, while Cassidy Carpenter and Jaden Baker each added six.

Northside Methodist boys 42, Ariton 29: John Michael Mordecai had 13 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, and Cason Boothe had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Knights to their third straight win.

Cayden Chapple added seven points and seven rebounds and Issac Sullivan had four points and six rebounds for NMA.

Geneva boys 59, Samson 25: Haze Ammons scored 11, J.J. King 10 and Braylon Soles nine for Geneva.