Junior High Basketball Roundup: Barbour County wins in OT

Barbour County defeated Headland 39-36 in overtime in junior high boys basketball on Tuesday.
Michael Blackmon led the Jaguars with 24 points and also pulled down 18 rebounds.
Reaquan Hill added nine points.
Headland was led by Kayden Walker with 11 points and Kingston Williams with 10.
Providence Christian boys 42, Houston Academy 32: Hamp Sanders scored 15 and Tyler Sharp nine to lead the Eagles to victory.
Houston Academy got a huge effort from Judson Bailey, who scored 27.
Elba boys 32, Zion Chapel 18: Jay Wilson led the Tigers with 14 points, while Cassidy Carpenter and Jaden Baker each added six.
Northside Methodist boys 42, Ariton 29: John Michael Mordecai had 13 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, and Cason Boothe had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Knights to their third straight win.
Cayden Chapple added seven points and seven rebounds and Issac Sullivan had four points and six rebounds for NMA.
Geneva boys 59, Samson 25: Haze Ammons scored 11, J.J. King 10 and Braylon Soles nine for Geneva.
Geneva County boys 38, Wicksburg 33: Johnny Joe Wambles scored 11 and Cecil Maynor added seven for Geneva County.
Sage Campbell led Wicksburg with 10.
Straughn boys 42, Opp 38: Carrington Garland scored 17 points and had seven rebounds for Opp, while Alan Jones scored 15 with 13 rebounds.
Opp 7th boys 44, Straughn 20: Jeshurun Crittenden scored 18 and had 12 rebounds, all in the first half, for Opp.
Northside Methodist girls 46, Ariton 21: Addie Forrester scored 22 and Dana Cool added 10 for the Knights.
Wicksburg girls 27, Geneva County 20: Bella Sellers scored 13 to lead the Panthers.
Dahlia Ganz followed with seven points.
For Geneva County, Ebonie Wright scored 12 and Taraji Harley added seven.
Houston Academy girls 30, Providence Christian 17: For the Eagles, Mary Beth Arnold had 11 points and six rebounds, while Ella Atkinson had eight rebounds.
Geneva girls 34, Samson 18: Bailey Conner led Geneva with eight points, while Aubrey Wilks and Jada Cox each scored six.
Holly Warren led Samson with eight points.
Straughn girls 46, Opp 5: Ashlyn Henderson had all five points for Opp and also grabbed 11 rebounds.