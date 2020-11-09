Junior high basketball roundup: Birge powers Slocomb over HA

Cade Birge had 20 points and Wyatt Reeder 11 to lead Slocomb over Houston Academy 38-24 in junior high boys basketball action Monday night.
Houston Academy was led by Brayden Eubanks with eight points.
Providence Christian boys 47, Ariton 11: Brothers Pierce and Cas Boone combined for 23 points to lead Providence's win. Pierce Boone had 14 and Cas Boone had nine.
Lawson Leger led Ariton with seven points.
Wicksburg girls 22, Rehobeth 6: Dahlia Ganz had eight points and Kelsey Ellenburg and Bella Hicks had four each to lead Wicksburg.
Emerson Trotter scored all six points for Rehobeth.
Rehobeth boys 63, Wicksburg 37: Colton Trotter had 14 points, Daniel Berry 10 and Carter Richards nine to lead Rehobeth.
Noah Suggs led Wicksburg with 11 points. Cooper Morrison followed with nine and Gabe Glover added eight points.
Geneva girls 37, Geneva County 6: Cheyenne Hammock had 12 points, Kaden Ward six and Aubrey Wilks and Aubree Lamb four each to lead Geneva.
Esmeralda Salazar, Jada Enfinger and Maci Strickland all had two points each for Geneva County.
Kinston 8th grade boys 33, Opp 24: Colby Tew had 10 points and Marcus Free and Racha Phillips eight points each to lead Kinston.
Op (3-4) was led by AC Hightower with nine points and Frankie Williams with six.
Elba girls 30, Luverne 20: A’Lyric Whitfield had 20 points – all in the first three quarters – to lead Elba to a 30-20 win over Luverne.
Amiracle Taylor had eight points to lead Luverne.
Elba boys 41, Luverne 21: Alvin Henderson had 20 points, while Jocob Watkins and Emmanuell Cooks had six points each for Elba.
