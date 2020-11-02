Junior high basketball roundup: Elba boys, girls get wins

Cayden Adkins and Alvin Henderson had 11 points each and Dominic Griffin had nine to lead Elba past Ariton 53-21 in boys junior high basketball on Monday.

For Ariton, Lawson Leger had 14 points.

Elba girls 34, Ariton 11: A’Lyric Caldwell had 16 points and Anna Caldwell and Kendra Juarez six each to lead Elba.

Avery Evans led Ariton with five points.

Slocomb boys 45, Geneva County 12: Cade Birge led Slocomb with 12 points, while Quincy Owens added seven.

Geneva County girls 28, Slocomb 9: Maci Strickland had eight points and Noriah Griswold six to lead Geneva County.

Geneva girls 34, Samson 8: Rayanna Ausley scored 11 to lead Geneva.

Cheyenne Hammock and Tori Windham each added five points.

Straughn 8th boys 32, Opp 25: Clark Gray scored 11, including hitting 9 of 12 free throws, in leading Straughn. Joseph Driver added seven points.

Opp was led by Frankie Williams with 7 and AC Hightower with six.