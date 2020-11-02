 Skip to main content
Junior high basketball roundup: Elba boys, girls get wins
Junior high basketball roundup: Elba boys, girls get wins

  Updated
Basketball logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY

Cayden Adkins and Alvin Henderson had 11 points each and Dominic Griffin had nine to lead Elba past Ariton 53-21 in boys junior high basketball on Monday.

For Ariton, Lawson Leger had 14 points.

Elba girls 34, Ariton 11: A’Lyric Caldwell had 16 points and Anna Caldwell and Kendra Juarez six each to lead Elba.

Avery Evans led Ariton with five points.

Slocomb boys 45, Geneva County 12: Cade Birge led Slocomb with 12 points, while Quincy Owens added seven.

Geneva County girls 28, Slocomb 9: Maci Strickland had eight points and Noriah Griswold six to lead Geneva County.

Geneva girls 34, Samson 8: Rayanna Ausley scored 11 to lead Geneva.

Cheyenne Hammock and Tori Windham each added five points.

Straughn 8th boys 32, Opp 25: Clark Gray scored 11, including hitting 9 of 12 free throws, in leading Straughn. Joseph Driver added seven points.

Opp was led by Frankie Williams with 7 and AC Hightower with six.

Straughn 7th boys 30, Opp 25: Lacton Smith scored 13 and Cameron Adams 10 for Straughn.

Opp was led by DJ Hines with six, while Carrington Garland, Banks Johnson and Elijah Womack each scored five.

