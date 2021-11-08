Junior High Basketball Roundup: Enterprise edges Carroll

Enterprise defeated Carroll 31-29 in junior high boys basketball action on Monday.
Nick Roberts led the Wildcats with 10 points, while Malachi Reed scored nine.
For Carroll, Peyton Plott scored 14 and O.J. Berry eight.
Slocomb boys 42, Geneva 38: The RedTops took the win in the final home game of the season.
Quincy Owens led the way with 15 points, while Jackson Langham contributed nine.
Pike County boys 32, Barbour County 29: Jyderian Burney hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win it for the Bulldogs.
Ben Patterson had nine points to lead Pike County, while Burney had eight.
For Barbour County, Reaquan Hill scored 17 and Tycorey Bennett added five.
Providence Christian boys 39, Ariton 25: Henry Parsons scored 14 and Hamp Sanders 10 for the Eagles.
Northside Methodist boys 43, Samson 31: John Michael Mordecai had 18 points and six steals, Kingston Whaley seven points, four rebounds and four steals and Cason Boothe six points and eight steals to lead the Knights.
Samson was led by Hunter Land with eight points and Kelin Hornsby with seven.
Samson girls 33, Northside Methodist 18: The Tigers were led by Holly Warren with nine points, while Jenna Crocker scored seven. Molly Glisson and Kendra Jackson added six points each.
Addie Forrester scored seven for NMA and Alyssa Turner added six.
Providence Christian girls 20, Ariton 19: Ella Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds and Mary Beth Arnold scored eight with four steals in leading the Eagles to victory.
Wicksburg girls 38, Rehobeth 27: Bella Sanders led the Panthers with 18 points, while Claire Bennett added eight.
Rehobeth was led by Addy Kirkland with 12 points.
Geneva girls 29, Slocomb 20: For the RedTops, Makenzi Morgan and Lily Hobart each scored eight.
Pike Liberal Arts girls win first two: Pike Liberal Arts won its first two games of the season, beating Chambers Academy 33-32 and Sparta Academy 43-27 at the Evangel Christian Tip-off Tournament.
They beat Chambers on Thursday and Sparta on Saturday at the tournament in Montgomery.
Against Chambers, Ivy White stole a Chambers Academy inbound pass in the final two seconds to preserve the one-point win. Lakin Harrell led the Patriots with 19 points and Caroline Senn had a team-high 11 rebounds.