Junior High Basketball Roundup: Enterprise edges Carroll

Samson girls 33, Northside Methodist 18: The Tigers were led by Holly Warren with nine points, while Jenna Crocker scored seven. Molly Glisson and Kendra Jackson added six points each.

Addie Forrester scored seven for NMA and Alyssa Turner added six.

Providence Christian girls 20, Ariton 19: Ella Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds and Mary Beth Arnold scored eight with four steals in leading the Eagles to victory.

Wicksburg girls 38, Rehobeth 27: Bella Sanders led the Panthers with 18 points, while Claire Bennett added eight.

Rehobeth was led by Addy Kirkland with 12 points.

Geneva girls 29, Slocomb 20: For the RedTops, Makenzi Morgan and Lily Hobart each scored eight.

Pike Liberal Arts girls win first two: Pike Liberal Arts won its first two games of the season, beating Chambers Academy 33-32 and Sparta Academy 43-27 at the Evangel Christian Tip-off Tournament.

They beat Chambers on Thursday and Sparta on Saturday at the tournament in Montgomery.