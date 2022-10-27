JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long edges Daleville

The G.W. Long junior high boys basketball team edged Daleville 33-29 on Thursday.

Connor Baker scored 19 and Marvin McLeod added nine points for the Rebels.

Isiah McKenzie led Daleville with 13 points.

Ariton boys 38, Zion Chapel 10: Conner Davidson scored nine, Cooper Murphy seven and Gradyn Wesley six to lead the Purple Cats.

Houston Academy 44, Wicksburg 16: Charles McCarthy scored 12 and Samuel Bratcher eight for the Raiders.

Houston Academy girls 27, Wicksburg 12: Elsie Shirley led the Raiders with eight points, while Louisa Faulk and Belle Wilkison each scored six and Elizabeth Anne Liddon added five.

Rehobeth girls 23, Northside Methodist 20: For NMA, Jenna Forrester scored 15.

Headland girls 34, Houston County 12: Sariah Williams scored nine, Mercy Stokes seven and Kacy Mayhew six in leading the Rams to victory.

Samson boys 21, Florala 30: Ben McKenzie 11 scored 11 and Jesse Yeomans seven for the Tigers.

Samson girls 29, Florala 13: Mya Smith scored nine, Sofia Ruiz seven and Kendra Jackson five for Samson.

Opp boys 45, Kinston 8: Cam Jones scored 14 for Opp, while Conner Powers and Jermany Medley each scored eight.

Kinston girls 20, Opp 17: For Opp, Emma Ramer and SaNiyah Hines each scored five.

Opp 7th boys 27, Fleeta 16: Parker Burgess scored 12 and Peyton Campbell grabbed seven rebounds for the Bobcats.