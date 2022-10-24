Junior High Basketball Roundup: G.W. Long teams beat Providence

The G.W. Long boys and girls teams defeated Providence Christian on Monday afternoon.

The Rebel boys won 41-32 and the girls 30-24.

Leading Long in the boys contest were Preston Williams and Marvin McLeod with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Connor Baker and Dakota Sutton both added six points

In the girls game, Payton Godbold had 10 points, Brooklyn Head nine and Bea Anderson six to lead G.W. Long.

Laura Faulk led PCS with eight points. Alyse Deer and Raegan Elmore had five points each.

Geneva County girls 20, Slocomb 5: Kyleigh Sanders had eight points and Callie Cotton five to lead Geneva County (2-1).

Molly McGowan had three points to lead Slocomb.

Geneva County boys 51, Slocomb 43: Cecil Maynor had 24 points and Jase Turner and Parker Ellenburg had six points each to lead Geneva County (3-0).

Hayes Hatton had 14 points and Aiden Curry 12 to lead Slocomb.

Samson girls 17, Zion Chapel 4: Kendra Jackson had six points, Kaydence Mock five and Bella Johnson had four to lead Samson.

Samson boys 31, Zion Chapel 17: Ben McKenzie had 15 points and Payne Jordan seven to lead Samson’s win.

Benjamin Hobbs led Zion Chapel with five points.

Ariton girls 41, Northside Methodist 11: Macileigh Bragg had 21 points and Janiyah Govan had seven points for Ariton.

Jenna Forrester led NMA with four points.

Ariton boys 44, Northside Methodist 20: Conner Davidson had 20 points and Grant Davis eight to lead Ariton.

Collins Martin led Northside Methodist with eight points.

Geneva girls 32, Dauphin 24: Kori Post had 10 points, Macy Turner seven and Bella Johnson six to lead Geneva.

Harrison led Dauphin with 15 points.

Headland girls 24, Rehobeth 12: Kacy Mayhew had eight points and Mercy Stokes had seven to pace Headland (4-0).

Headland boys 36, Rehobeth 21: Jordan Kinsley had nine points and Braylon Culver and Jayden Williams had seven points each to lead Headland.