JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva County boys edge Geneva

The Geneva County junior high boys basketball team defeated Geneva 34-30 on Monday.

Cecil Maynor and Jamarion Williams led the way with nine points each for the Bulldogs.

The Panthers were led by Nashawn Simon and Titus Brown with nine each.

Ariton boys 32, Elba 22: Gradyn Welsey led the Purple Cats with eight points, while Cooper Murphy and Conner Davidson each scored six.

Elba was led by Johnathan Edwards with seven.

Ariton girls 34, Elba 8: Macileigh Bragg scored 13 for Ariton, while Madolyn Hudson scored 10 and Lizzy Woodfaulk nine.

Elba was led by Sydney Siler with four.

Headland girls 42, Houston County 2: Kacy Mayhew led the Rams (6-0) with 19 points, while Mercy Stokes scored 13.