Junior high basketball roundup: HA edges Rehobeth

Houston Academy defeated Rehobeth 62-56 in junior high boys basketball on Thursday.
Jacob Jackson led the Raiders with 23 points, while Brayden Eubanks scored 13 and Judson Bailey 10.
Rehobeth was led by Colton Trotter with 24 points and Caden Wright with 12.
Slocomb boys 45, Cottonwood 57: Cade Birge scored 23 to lead Slocomb.
R. McCurry scored 19 for Cottonwood.
Opp boys 30, Samson 20: Frankie Williams scored 10 and Nolan Brown seven for the Bobcats.
Samson was led by Zavious Peacock with six points.
Geneva County boys 36, Geneva 30: James Wright had 11 points and Caden Hutchings 10 to lead Geneva County.
Ebony Lett led Geneva with 17 points.
Brantley boys 60, Elba 44: Daylan Davis had 21 points to lead Brantley.
Alvin Henderson had 14 points and Trace Grantham 12 to lead Elba.
Geneva girls 34, Geneva County 16: Kaden Ward scored 13, while Cheyenne Hammock and Rayanna Ausley each scored nine.
Jada Enfinger scored six for Geneva County.
Providence Christian girls 13, South Dale 5: Rylie Spence had six points and three rebounds and Mary Beth Arnold had four points to lead PCS. Lydia Brooks and Mary Drue Cobb had three rebounds each.
Samson girls 47, Opp 5: Holly Warren scored 14 and Karleigh Moore 12 for the Tigers in the win.
Kenli Catrett scored three for Opp.
