Junior high basketball roundup: Houston Academy boys defeat Rehobeth

Brayden Eubanks scored 18 in leading Houston Academy to a 48-41 win over Rehobeth in junior high basketball on Thursday.

Thomas Buntin added 12 and James Bailey 10 for the Raiders.

Elba girls 40, Florala 20: Alyric Whitfield had 28 points and Anna Caldwell eight points to lead Elba over Florala.

Geneva girls 36, Samson 12: Cheyenne Hammock had nine points and Kaden Ward five to lead Geneva.

Carli Moore had eight points to lead Samson.

G.W. Long girls 20, Ariton 15: Emma Grace Caraway had 10 points and Zymirria Glanton six to lead G.W. Long.

Avery Evans had six points and Alayna Williams four for Ariton.