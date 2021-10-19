Junior high basketball roundup: NMA girls, boys down Samson

The Northside Methodist Academy girls junior high basketball team defeated Samson 29-20 on Tuesday.
Dana Cool and Mary Morgan each had six points to lead the way for NMA, while Alyssa Turner added five.
Northside Methodist boys 62, Samson 11: The Knights seized a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win.
Jack Goodman had 15 points, John Michael Mordecai had 12 points and six steals and Jon Dalton Webb had 12 points and eight offensive rebounds to lead NMA.
River Walding added nine points and six steals, while Cason Boothe had six rebounds and four steals and Isaac Sullivan chipped in four rebounds and four steals.
G.W. Long boys 30, Geneva 28 (2 OTs): Blayne Wood scored eight as the Rebels won it in double overtime.
Jeremiah Hairston, Preston Williams and Jordan Pruitt each added six points.
Williams hit a jumper to send it into the first overtime and Wood had a steal and a layup to send it into the second OT.
Geneva had a shot at the buzzer at the end of the second overtime that was off the mark.
Hayden Love scored nine for Geneva.
Providence Christian boys 39, Ashford 17: Henry Parsons scored 11 and Hamp Sanders 10 for the Eagles.
Ashford girls 24, Providence Christian 23: For the Eagles, Mary Beth Arnold led the way with 11 points.
Reese Colbert scored six and had four rebounds, while Ella Hall had six rebounds and Julian Howard had five. Abby Bancroft scored three and had two rebounds.
Slocomb boys 40, Geneva County 28: Brady Corbitt and Quincey Owens each scored nine for Slocomb.
James Wright scored six for Geneva County.
Geneva County girls 12, Slocomb 11: Taraji Harley had six points and Maliah Hill four points to lead Geneva County in the win.
For Slocomb, Lily Hobart scored six.
New Brockton girls 39, Opp 14: NewBrockton was led by Gabriella Eubanks with 14 points and Courtney Keith with 11.
For the Bobcats, Dionna Stoudemire scored eight and grabbed five rebounds.
Opp 8th boys 44, New Brockton 18: For Opp, Alan Jones scored 22 and grabbed 10 rebounds and D.J. Hines scored 14 with five rebounds and six steals.
Cayden Wallace scored six for New Brockton.
Ariton girls 30, Providence Christian 19: On Monday, Macileigh Bragg scored 12 points and MC Lowery eight to lead Ariton’s win.