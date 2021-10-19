Junior high basketball roundup: NMA girls, boys down Samson

The Northside Methodist Academy girls junior high basketball team defeated Samson 29-20 on Tuesday.

Dana Cool and Mary Morgan each had six points to lead the way for NMA, while Alyssa Turner added five.

Northside Methodist boys 62, Samson 11: The Knights seized a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win.

Jack Goodman had 15 points, John Michael Mordecai had 12 points and six steals and Jon Dalton Webb had 12 points and eight offensive rebounds to lead NMA.

River Walding added nine points and six steals, while Cason Boothe had six rebounds and four steals and Isaac Sullivan chipped in four rebounds and four steals.

G.W. Long boys 30, Geneva 28 (2 OTs): Blayne Wood scored eight as the Rebels won it in double overtime.

Jeremiah Hairston, Preston Williams and Jordan Pruitt each added six points.

Williams hit a jumper to send it into the first overtime and Wood had a steal and a layup to send it into the second OT.

Geneva had a shot at the buzzer at the end of the second overtime that was off the mark.

Hayden Love scored nine for Geneva.