Junior high basketball roundup: Providence Christian boys win season opener
  • Updated
Providence Christian’s boys junior high basketball team opened the season with a 32-16 win over Ariton on Monday.

Henry Parsons led the way for Providence with 11 points, while Graham Davis added seven.

Ariton girls 30, Providence Christian 19: For the Eagles junior high team, Mary Beth Arnold had 11 points and seven rebounds. Reese Colbert had four points, six rebounds and three steals and Julian Howard had seven rebounds.

Wicksburg girls 29, Slocomb 22: Bella Sellers led the Panthers with 16 points, while Claire Bennett scored four and Dahlia Ganz three.

Slocomb was led by Sophia Keeling, Mackenzie Morgan, Kenley Ragsdale and Nydia McMiller with four points each.

Slocomb boys 28, Wicksburg 21: Quincey Owens led the RedTops with 15 points, while Wicksburg was led by Owen Hughes with nine.

