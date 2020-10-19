 Skip to main content
Junior high basketball roundup: Providence Christian downs Ariton
Junior high basketball roundup: Providence Christian downs Ariton

  • Updated
Rose, Regina

Providence Christian defeated Ariton 51-23 in junior high boys basketball on Monday.

Pearce Boone led the Eagles with 15 points, while Calvin McClintock added 12.

Ariton was led by Gardner Dunn with five.

Opp boys 38, Samson 18: AC Hightower scored 10, Nolan Brown nine and Frankie Williams eight for the Bobcats.

For Samson, Zavious Peacock scored eight and Sawyer Sewell added six.

Samson girls 49, Opp 7: Holly Warren scored 17 points and Jemma Crocker added nine for the Tigers.

Kenli Catrett scored all seven of Opp’s points.

Geneva boys 44, Slocomb 32: Tanner Sizemore scored 13 points to lead Geneva.

Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 18.

Geneva girls 36, Slocomb 2: Kaden Ward scored 10, Aubree Lamb scored nine and Rayanna Ausley four in the Panthers’ victory.

Wicksburg boys 42, Geneva County 20: Jamien Ward scored 10 and Cooper Morrison and Austin Denham eight each for the Panthers.

Caden Hutchins and James Wright scored six each for the Bulldogs.

Elba girls 28, Brantley 21: Alyric Whitfield had 10 points and Destinee Tidwell six to lead Elba over Brantley.

Elba boys 60, Brantley 50: Alvin Henderson had 23 points and Dominic Griffin, Jocob Watkins and Trace Grantham had seven points each to lead Elba over Brantley.

