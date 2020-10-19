Junior high basketball roundup: Providence Christian downs Ariton

Providence Christian defeated Ariton 51-23 in junior high boys basketball on Monday.

Pearce Boone led the Eagles with 15 points, while Calvin McClintock added 12.

Ariton was led by Gardner Dunn with five.

Opp boys 38, Samson 18: AC Hightower scored 10, Nolan Brown nine and Frankie Williams eight for the Bobcats.

For Samson, Zavious Peacock scored eight and Sawyer Sewell added six.

Samson girls 49, Opp 7: Holly Warren scored 17 points and Jemma Crocker added nine for the Tigers.

Kenli Catrett scored all seven of Opp’s points.

Geneva boys 44, Slocomb 32: Tanner Sizemore scored 13 points to lead Geneva.

Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 18.

Geneva girls 36, Slocomb 2: Kaden Ward scored 10, Aubree Lamb scored nine and Rayanna Ausley four in the Panthers’ victory.

Wicksburg boys 42, Geneva County 20: Jamien Ward scored 10 and Cooper Morrison and Austin Denham eight each for the Panthers.