 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence girls, boys get wins

  • Updated
  • 0
ba
Rose, Regina

The Providence Christian girls junior high basketball team defeated Northside Metbhodist Academy 43-19 on Tuesday.

Raegan Elmore had 10 points, three steals and three rebounds, Reese Colbert six points, nine steals and six rebounds and Leighton Frazier six points, three steals and four rebounds to lead PCS.

Laura Faulk added a team-high nine rebounds for the Eagles.

Jenna Forrester led Northside Methodist with eight points.

Providence Christian boys 63, Northside Methodist 15: Nate Childers scored 20 and John William Hall added 12 for the Eagles.

Ariton boys 40, Zion Chapel 10: Conner Davidson had 12 points, Cooper Murphy 10 and Grant Jones five to lead Ariton.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert