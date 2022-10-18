JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence girls, boys get wins

The Providence Christian girls junior high basketball team defeated Northside Metbhodist Academy 43-19 on Tuesday.
Raegan Elmore had 10 points, three steals and three rebounds, Reese Colbert six points, nine steals and six rebounds and Leighton Frazier six points, three steals and four rebounds to lead PCS.
Laura Faulk added a team-high nine rebounds for the Eagles.
Jenna Forrester led Northside Methodist with eight points.
Providence Christian boys 63, Northside Methodist 15: Nate Childers scored 20 and John William Hall added 12 for the Eagles.
Ariton boys 40, Zion Chapel 10: Conner Davidson had 12 points, Cooper Murphy 10 and Grant Jones five to lead Ariton.