Junior High basketball roundup: Rehobeth boys, Ashford girls win
Junior High basketball roundup: Rehobeth boys, Ashford girls win

  • Updated
basketball logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY

Rehobeth defeated Ashford 32-28 in junior high boys basketball on Wednesday.

Patricak Banda led the Rebels with 12 points.

Ashford was led by Pete Reaves with 10.

Ashford girls 28, Rehobeth 10: Sydney Davis led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points.

Rehobeth was led by Myrical White with four.

Opp boys 43, Fleeta 17: AC Hightower scored 16 to lead the Bobcats, while Frankie Williams added eight and Landon Langley seven.

