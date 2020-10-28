Junior High basketball roundup: Rehobeth boys, Ashford girls win

Rehobeth defeated Ashford 32-28 in junior high boys basketball on Wednesday.
Patricak Banda led the Rebels with 12 points.
Ashford was led by Pete Reaves with 10.
Ashford girls 28, Rehobeth 10: Sydney Davis led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points.
Rehobeth was led by Myrical White with four.
Opp boys 43, Fleeta 17: AC Hightower scored 16 to lead the Bobcats, while Frankie Williams added eight and Landon Langley seven.
