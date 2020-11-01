Junior High basketball roundup: Rehobeth boys wins Ariton tournament

The Rehobeth boys basketball team won all three games Saturday to win the Ariton Junior High Basketball Tournament, while the girls team went 2-1 to finish runner-up at the event.

The Rehobeth boys beat Providence Christian 41-38, Ariton 45-32 and G.W. Long 30-19.

In the Providence game, Caden Wright led the Rebels with 15 points. Providence was led by Hamp Sanders with nine points and Stuart Crim with eight points.

In Rehobeth’s win over Ariton, Colton Trotter led the Rebels with 10 points. Wilson Cotton led Ariton with 16 points.

In the final game, Patrick Banda had 12 points to lead Rehobeth, while Cameron Richard had 13 to lead G.W. Long.

The Rehobeth girls beat Providence Christian 26-10 and Ariton 29-27 in overtime before falling to eventual champion Geneva 46-13.

In the win over Providence, Janya Malachi-Cook had 14 points for Rehobeth. Mary Beth Arnold had 6 points for PCS.

Against Ariton, Cook had 13 points to pace Rehobeth. Anna Kilcrease led Ariton with eight points.

In the finale against Geneva, Addy Kirkland had six points for Rehobeth. Geneva was led by Kaden Ward with 13 points and Rayanna Ausley with 12.