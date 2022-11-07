JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb boys defeat Samson

The Slocomb junior high boys basketball team defeated Samson 38-31 on Monday night.

Hayes Hatton led the way for the RedTops with 21 points, while Aiden Graves added eight.

Samson was led by Ben McKenzie with 10 points.

Dothan 9th grade boys 48, Carroll 46: J.D. Dawsey had 23 points and Darious Walker nine to lead the Dothan ninth grade team over Carroll 48-46 on Monday.

For Carroll, Legend Ansley had 20 points and N’Jia Gosha had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jeremiah Jones added nine points.

Dothan JV girls 41, Carroll 22: Tionna Edwards had 23 points and Sani Hudson and RyClaire McCree eight each for Dothan.

Junior High

Geneva boys 44, Geneva County 33: Titus Brown scored 16 points in leading the Geneva, while Nayshuan Simon added nine for the Panthers and Luke Sanders added seven points.

Geneva girls 31, Geneva County 15: Kori Post had 14 points to lead Geneva, which also got four points each from Bella Johnson, Macy Turner, and Lylla King.

Kylie Saunders led Geneva County with eight points.

Ariton girls 39, Providence Christian 21: Ella Brown had eight points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead Providence Christian in the loss.

Raegan Elmore had five points and four rebounds and Olivia McManus four points and four rebounds.

G.W. Long girls 24, Pike Liberal Arts 3: Kaylie Foster had nine points and Brooklyn Head seven to lead G.W. Long.

Rehobeth girls 25, Northside Methodist 9: Ari Jenkins had four points to lead Northside Methodist.

South Highland girls 41, Barbour County 11: Tiana Boykins had six points and Tymeria Boykin four for Barbour County. South Highland was led by Tyneshia Perry with 28 points.

Barbour County boys 40, South Highland 38: Requan Hill had 23 points and Brandon Ivory had 13 to lead Barbour County’s win.

Willie Davis had 21 points to lead South Highland.

Middle School

New Brockton girls 29, Zion Chapel 12: Ariana Smith had 12 points and Jenna Kate Weeks 10 to lead New Brockton.