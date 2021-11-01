Junior High basketball roundup: Wicksburg girls edge Slocomb

Bella Sellers scored 18 points to lead the Wicksburg girls junior high basketball team to a 28-22 win over Slocomb on Monday.

Claire Bennett and Dahlia Ganz each added four, while Abbie Ellenburg scored two for the Panthers.

Sophia Keeling led Slocomb with 10 points, while Lily Hobart and Raelee Whitaker each scored four.

Houston Academy boys 42, Northside Methodist 21: Sam Bratcher scored 15 and Judson Bailey contributed nine points for the Raiders.

Northside Methodist girls 25, Houston Academy 20: Alyssa Turner led the way for NMA with 10 points, while Adie Forrester and Dana Cool each scored six.

Pike County boys 24, Barbour County 22: Jackorian Russaw scored six in leading the Bulldogs.

Brandon Ivory scored seven for Barbour County and Michael Blackmon added six.

Providence Christian boys 56, Headland 33: Graham Davis and Hamp Sanders each scored eight points to lead the Eagles.

Headland was led by Kingston Williams with eight points.