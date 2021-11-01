Junior High basketball roundup: Wicksburg girls edge Slocomb

Bella Sellers scored 18 points to lead the Wicksburg girls junior high basketball team to a 28-22 win over Slocomb on Monday.
Claire Bennett and Dahlia Ganz each added four, while Abbie Ellenburg scored two for the Panthers.
Sophia Keeling led Slocomb with 10 points, while Lily Hobart and Raelee Whitaker each scored four.
Houston Academy boys 42, Northside Methodist 21: Sam Bratcher scored 15 and Judson Bailey contributed nine points for the Raiders.
Northside Methodist girls 25, Houston Academy 20: Alyssa Turner led the way for NMA with 10 points, while Adie Forrester and Dana Cool each scored six.
Pike County boys 24, Barbour County 22: Jackorian Russaw scored six in leading the Bulldogs.
Brandon Ivory scored seven for Barbour County and Michael Blackmon added six.
Providence Christian boys 56, Headland 33: Graham Davis and Hamp Sanders each scored eight points to lead the Eagles.
Headland was led by Kingston Williams with eight points.
Providence Christian 7th boys 22, Dauphin 14: Logan Hagler scored 14 and Nate Childers six in leading Providence to the win.
Geneva County girls 42, Rehobeth 31: Three players scored in double figures to pace Geneva County to the win.
Ebonie Wright had 17 points, Maliah Hill 14 and Taraji Harvey 10.
Geneva boys 33, G.W. Long 32: Zerek Hall and Braylon Soles each scored seven in leading the Panthers.
Preston Williams scored 11 for G.W. Long.
Geneva girls 21, G.W. Long 16: Erika Torres scored 12 and Macy Turner four in leading the Panthers.
Long was led in the loss by Zy Glanton with nine points and Kaylie Joseph with four points.
Ariton girls 34, Elba 22: Macileigh Bragg had 18 points and Madolyn Hudson seven to lead Ariton.
NyAsia McCullough led Elba with nine points.
Ariton boys 41, Elba 13: Easton Kilpatrick had 15 points, Addison Senn eight and Hayes Hammock seven for Ariton.
Jay Wilson led Elba with nine points.
Straughn 8th boys 46, Opp 40: The Bobcats were led by D.J. Hines with 14 points and Carrington Garland with 11.
Opp 7th boys 51, Straughn 18: Jeshurun Crittenden led Opp with 16 points, while Cam James and Jeremy Medley each scored 10.