JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL: Wicksburg girls defeat Providence Christian

The Wicksburg junior high girls basketball team defeated Providence Christian 28-22 on Thursday night.

Claire Bennett paced the Panthers with nine points and six assists, while Jaylin Sanders had a team-high 13 rebounds.

Ella Brown led Providence Christian with eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Raegan Elmore followed with seven points.

Houston Academy girls 38, Northside Methodist 14: Monika Howard earned 18 points and Elise Shirley nine to lead Houston Academy.

Anna Bull led Northside Methodist with 11 points.

Houston Academy boys 61, Northside Methodist 24: Wilson Parrish had 14 points, Charles McCarthy 13, Brody Connor 10 and Martin Andre eight to lead the Raider win.

G.W. Long girls 23, Zion Chapel 10: Holland Hughes and Payton Godbold both had six points to lead G.W. Long.

G.W. Long boys 53, Zion Chapel 9: Preston Williams had 10 points, Ayden Meeks nine, Jeremiah Hairston seven and Jakiyan Redding six to lead G.W. Long (6-1).

Geneva County boys 40, Slocomb 22: Cecil Maynor had 15 points and Parker Ellenburg added eight points to lead Geneva County (7-0).

Hayes Hatton and Nick Gomez both had seven points to lead Slocomb.

Headland girls 57, Daleville 2: Mercy Stokes had 25 points and Kacy Mayhew 20 to lead Headland (7-1) in the win.

Headland boys 60, Daleville 26: Kingston Williams had 15 points and both Landon Jackson and Quincey Provens had nine points to lead Headland (8-0).

Geneva girls 24, Samson 4: Bella Johnson had seven points and Baylee Conner six points to lead Geneva (5-0).

Geneva boys 52, Samson 19: Braylon Soles had 12 points, Titus Brown 10 and Steven Silas eight to lead Geneva.

Ben McKenzie led Samson with nine points.

New Brockton girls 39, Kinston 10: Ariana Smith had 19 points and Jenna Kate Weeks 13 to lead New Brockton.

Trinity Carnley had six points to lead Kinston

Eufaula 9th grade boys 58, Carroll 47: Jakayden Mahone had 12 points, Tyvin Forte nine and Jamil Davis eight to lead Eufaula.

Legend Ansley led Carroll with 19 points, followed by N’Jia Gosha with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Tereon Wilson with eight points.

Pleasant Home girls 18, Opp 3: Khristiya Justice had two points and three rebounds and Dionna Stoudemire had one points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks to lead Opp.

Opp 8th grade boys 35, Pleasant Home 13: Cam James had 12 points, six steals and three assists, Savon Barnes six points, eight steals, five rebounds and five assists and Jeshurun Crittenden six rebounds to lead Opp (4-0).

Opp 7th grade boys 36, Pleasant Home 12: Parker Burgess had 11 points, five rebounds and five steals and Wyatt Spears eight points and three rebounds for Opp (2-0). Lee Harrison added six points and Drew McCord had five rebounds.

Dothan Prep 7th grade boys 31, Charles Henderson 10: Terrance Townsend and Jordan Powe both had 12 points to lead Dothan.

Dothan Prep 8th grade boys 50, Charles Henderson 26: Tyler Williams had 11 points and Savonta Raheem and Jordan Rollins had 10 points each to lead Dothan.