Junior High Football: Northside Methodist downs Providence Christian

Cason Boothe rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns to lead Northside Methodist to a 16-6 win over Providence Christian on Monday night.

John Michael Mordecai passed for 44 yards off 4-of-7 attempts with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Jacobson. Luke Tyson added a 6-yard TD run. Mordecai, Tyson and Landon Strassburg scored on two-point conversions.

NMA’s defense was led by Kaden Martin with two fumble recoveries, two solo tackles and two assists. John Daulton Webb had two solo tackles and four assists. Noah Miller had three solo stops and three assists. Kingston Whaley had a fumble recovery and one solo stop with three assists.

Dothan freshmen tie Central: Dothan freshman team tied Central-Phenix City 16-16 on Monday.

The teams were tied 8-8 after regulation and played overtime where both scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to finish tied.

AJ Alexander scored the touchdown in regulation for Dothan and Anthony Brooks scored the overtime touchdown and threw a 2-point conversion to Ledarius Thomas.

Defensively, Keleon Daniels and Amir Ramey led in tackles. DeKylon Jones had an interception.

Dothan opened the season with a 22-19 win over Andalusia last week.

Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and Brooks had one TD. Alexander scored on two 2-point conversions. Norris Ford led the defense in tackles.