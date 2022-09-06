JUNIOR HIGH/JV FOOTBALL: Providence Christian beats HA

Providence Christian defeated Houston Academy 8-3 in junior high football on Tuesday night.

The Raiders got a field goal in the first quarter for the early lead, but the Eagles got a 25-yard touchdown run by Colson Love in the second quarter and John Martin Byrd ran in the 2-point conversion.

Houston Academy drove inside the Providence 10 with under a minute to play, but the Eagles broke up a couple of pass attempts to seal the win.

Dothan 9th grade 40, Enterprise 17: AJ Alexander, Anthony Brooks and Jaden Ingram had touchdowns runs to lead the Dothan win, which also featured a Landon Dougherty TD pass to Chase Hawkins.

Defensively, Jehi Dawsey had an interception to prevent an Enterprise drive in the red zone and DeKylon Jones, Kam Hudspeth and DJ Young were the top tacklers.

Cottonwood JV 38, Northside Methodist 6: Jowaughn Campbell rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries and Trevor Tillman added 71 yards with one TD on three carries in the Bears’ win.

Tilman also scored a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Simmons, the only pass attempt for Cottonwood.

Defensively, Keyon Brown was in on seven tackles, including six solos, and Javin Coachman was in on four tackles.

Wicksburg JV 24, Slocomb 20: Caiden Mims and Tegan Fowler both had a rushing touchdown and scored on a two-point conversion and EJ Meyers added the final touchdown for the Panthers, also on the ground.

Andalusia JV 25, Opp 0: For Opp defensively, DJ Hines returned an interception 21 yards, Payton Campbell made four tackles and Connor Powers had three tackles with a sack.