Junior varsity football: Cottonwood shuts out Dale County

Cottonwood’s junior varsity team defeated Dale County 34-0 on Monday.

Ethan Simmons rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, Jarrod Cody had 63 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Trevor Tillman had 63 yards on three carries with one TD.

Simmons completed 1-of-3 passes for 20 yard with Tillman catching the pass.

Defensively, Javin Coachman had six tackles, Hunter Edmondson four tackles and Simmons three tackles plus an interception. Tillman had an interception return for a touchdown.

Opp 42, New Brockton 20: Opp defeated New Brockton 42-20 on Monday in junior varsity football action.

Cam James rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Landon Langley rushed for 64 yards and a score on three carries to lead Opp. Talan Wicker was 5-of-10 passing for 169 yards with two touchdowns. Damirian Thompson had a 70-yard TD reception and Will Jackson a 50-yard scoring reception.

Defensively, Grady Patterson had eight tackles with a quarterback sack, Alan Jones had six tackles, Clay Kyser five and Baylor Turman four with a quarterback sack.