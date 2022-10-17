Junior Varsity football: Opp falls to New Brockton in season finale

Opp's junior varsity football team lost to New Brockton 34-20 in the season finale on Monday, finishing the season with a 4-5 record.

For Opp, Talan Wicker threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns off 7-of-14 passing with one interception. Frankie Williams earned 77 yards rushing on six carries and caught four passes for 61 yards with one TD. Brandyn Thompson caught a 24-yard TD pass. Damirian Thompson had one catch for 42 yards.

Defensively, Alan Jones and Wyatt Hornsby had eight tackles each, while Baylor Turman and Gage Nawlin had six tackles each. Clay Kyser was in on five tackles, while Harrison Smith, Grady Patterson, Cash Harrell and Xavier Williams had four tackles each with Smith earning a quarterback sack.