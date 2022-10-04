Junior Varsity Football: Opp routs Pike Liberal Arts

Opp’s junior varsity football team earned a 30-6 win over Pike Liberal Arts on Tuesday.

Cam Jones rushed for 132 yards on four carries and rushed for a touchdown, while Jermany Medley had 71 yards on four carries with two touchdowns and Peyton Campbell scored on a 25-yard run for Opp.

Talan Wicker completed 1-of-4 passes for 4 yards with James catching the one pass for 4 yards.

Defensively, Grady Patterson had seven tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Conner Powers and Medley both had five tackles with Powers earning two quarterback sacks. Savon Barnes, Elijah Womack, Alan Jones and Xavier Williams all finished with four tackles each with Barnes and Womack earning one QB sack each.