Junior Varsity Football: Providence Christian, Cottonwood win

Providence Christian 36, Houston County 20: Colson Love rushed for two touchdowns and three others added one TD each as the Eagles beat Houston County 36-20.

Love scored on runs of 8 and 1 yards, while John Martin Byrd scored on a 50-yard run, Reese Salter on a 20-yard run and Logan Hagler on a 1-yard run.

Defensively, Hezekiah Moncrief had an interception.

Cottonwood 26, Wicksburg 0: Jowaughn Campbell rushed for 106 yards and Trevor Tillman accounted for two touchdowns in the Bears’ 26-0 win over Wicksburg.

Tillman scored on a 40-yard run and caught a 28-yard TD pass for Ethan Simmons. Simmons rushed for 36 yards and scored the other touchdown.

Defensively, Javin Coachman was in on nine tackles, including six assists, and Blaine Harp and Simmons each had an interception.