Junior Varsity Football: Providence downs NMA, Opp routs Pike Liberal Arts

Providence Christian defeated Northside Methodist Academy 10-0 on Tuesday night in junior varsity football.

Colson Love scored on a 13-yard run and John Martin Byrd ran in the 2-point conversion.

The Eagles also recorded a safety in the fourth quarter for the final points.

Hezekiah Moncrief had an interception for Providence.

Opp 30, Pike Liberal 6: Cam Jones rushed for 132 yards on four carries and rushed for a touchdown, while Jermany Medley had 71 yards on four carries with two touchdowns and Peyton Campbell scored on a 25-yard run for Opp.

Talan Wicker completed 1-of-4 passes for 4 yards with James catching the one pass for 4 yards.

Defensively, Grady Patterson had seven tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Conner Powers and Medley both had five tackles with Powers earning two quarterback sacks. Savon Barnes, Elijah Womack, Alan Jones and Xavier Williams all finished with four tackles each with Barnes and Womack earning one QB sack each.