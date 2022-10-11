Junior Varsity Football Roundup: Daleville edges Wicksburg

Daleville’s junior varsity football team defeated Wicksburg 20-14 on Tuesday.

Montez Hale rushed for two touchdowns and Ruben Garcia threw a TD pass to Jeremiah Walters for the other Warhawk score.

Opp 38, Highland Home 0: Cam James passed for two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to pace Opp’s 38-0 win over Highland Home.

James was 6-of-8 passing for 145 yards with two scores and rushed for 89 yards on four carries with the one TD to lead Opp (4-4). Brandyn Washington added 36 yards rushing on two carries with one touchdown. Alan Jones caught two passes for 74 yards and Grady Patterson had three catches for 66 yards and both had a TD reception.

Defensively, Patteson had five tackles, Xavier Williams four tackles with one for a loss, while Connor Powers had three tackles. Nick Smith had two interceptions, returning one 70 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.

Cottonwood 38, Northside Methodist 14: Jowaughn Campbell rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and also returned an interception 60 yards for another score to spark Cottonwood’s win on Monday night.

Ethan Simmons rushed for 84 yards on three carries with one touchdown and Trevor Tillman had a 79-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, Jarrod Cody was in on seven tackles and Jayden Tran and Charlie Abshire were in on four each. Ethan Simmons added an interception to go with Campbell’s pick six. Chikize Bostic and Tran had a fumble recovery each.