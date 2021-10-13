Junior Varsity football: Wicksburg JV finishes season 6-0

Wicksburg’s junior varsity team defeated Slocomb 28-8 on Tuesday to finish the season with a 6-0 record.

Mason Burkhardt passed for 88 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass to Reggie Peoples, and Gabe Glover threw a 30-yard TD pass to Cooper Morrison. Peoples rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Jamien Ward had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown for the other score.

Defensively, Aiden Rice had six tackles, Aiden Steinmetz five tackles and Brody Campbell and Peoples had four tackles each for Wicksburg.

Cottonwood 44, Northside Methodist 0: Klete Meadows earned 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Ethan Simmons threw for 101 yards, ran for 70 yards and accounted for a touchdown both passing and rushing to lead the Bears’ win.

King Campbell rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Taylor McCord had 50 yards receiving with one TD and Ethan McNeil had 40 yards receiving plus six tackles on defense.

Kain Campbell converted three two-point conversions for the Bears.

Cottonwood’s JV team finished the season with a 6-2 record.