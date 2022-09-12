JV FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long gets past Ariton

Blayne Wood rushed for a score and passed for another to lead G.W. Long over Ariton 20-14 on Monday in junior varsity football.

Wood rushed for a 25-yard score and passed 5 yards to Eben Pritchett on a 4th-and-5 play. Jordan Pruiett scored on a 70-yard run for the Rebels’ other score. Pruiett also scored on a two-point conversion run after the Wood TD run.

Defensively, Marvin McLeod had eight tackles and Pritchett seven stops. Pruiett and Wood back had two quarterback sacks.

Providence Christian 20, Wicksburg 14: John Martin Byrd scored on a 28-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter to break a tie and give Providence Christian a 28-14 win.

The Eagles opened up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard pass from Logan Hagler to Grady Salter and a 4-yard run by Sawyer Bienvenu. Colson Love had a 50-yard interception return to set up the Bienvenu touchdown.

Wicksburg scored twice to tie it at 14 by early in the fourth quarter.

Houston Academy 20, Abbeville 0: Brody Conner scored on a 64-yard run and threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jacob Wright during the win.

Brandt Cureton scored on a 58-yard run on a sweep.

Defensively, Ivory McGriff had an interception. Jacob Wright and Martin Andre each kicked a PAT.

Northside Methodist 20, Houston County 6: Cason Boothe recovered two fumbles, returning the first on the first play of the game 30 yards for a touchdown, in the Knights’ 20-6 win over the Lions.

John Michael Mordecai scored on a two-point conversion after the Boothe fumble return. Kingston Whaley scored on a touchdown run and Luke Tyson recovered a fumble in the end zone for other Knights’ scores.

Houston County scored off an interception return by Brayson Stephenson.

Defensively, Jon Dalton Webb and Caden Martin were the top tacklers for Northside Methodist.

Opp 8, Geneva 6: Will Jackson recovered a fumble in the end zone with 27 seconds left in the third quarter for the Bobcats touchdown.

Frankie Williams made the 2-point conversion.

Defensively for Opp, Landon Langley had nine tackles, caused a fumble and recovered a fumble. Grady Patterson had four tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. Cash Harrell had four tackles and Marcell Newsome had three.