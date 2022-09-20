JV Football Roundup: Houston Academy defeats Northside Methodist

Brody Conner threw two touchdown passes to lead Houston Academy over Northside Methodist 17-6 in junior varsity football action Tuesday afternoon.

Conner threw a 21-yard TD pass to Ty Morris and a 47 yard score to William Lisenby.

Also for the Raiders, Martin Andre kicked a 39-yard field goal and was 2-of-2 on point after kicks.

Jacob Wright had a fumble recovery on defense.

Straughn 12, Opp 8: For Opp, Talan Wicker was 6-of-12 passing for 100 yards and threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Alan Jones.

Cam James had 59 yards rushing on eight carries.

Defensively, Elijah Womack had seven tackles, Grady Patterson had six tackles and an interception he returned for 20 yards and Savon Barnes had six tackles.