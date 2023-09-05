Opp defeated Opp 6-3 in junior varsity football on Tuesday night.

It marked the first time Opp has beaten Andalusia at any level of football since the Bobcats' junior high team won in 2012.

Savon Barnes had a 65-yard punt return for the only touchdown of the game.

Also for Opp, Grady Patterson had nine carries for 43 yards, Justice Baldwin was 2-of-7 passing for 36 yards and Barnes caught a pass for 22 yards and Brandyn Washington one for 14 yards.

Defensively, Jermany Medley had five tackles, Elijah Womack had four tackles, all for loss, Cash Harrell had four tackles with a sack for 7 yards and Will Jackson had two tackles and an interception return of 14 yards.

Wicksburg 24, Slocomb 0: Caiden Mims rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Bryan to spark Wicksburg.

Payton Mirabal also had a rushing touchdown for the Panthers, while John Carter Cole rushed for 58 yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Landon Davenport had three tackles and one pass deflection and Bryan, Brayden Denham, Brodie Rainey and Ethan Chancy all had two tackles each. Both Rainey and Chancy also caused a fumble.