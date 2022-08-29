JV football roundup: Three backs top 100 yards to lead Headland rout over Abbeville

Headland had three running backs rush for more than 100 yards and combined for six touchdowns in a 48-8 rout of Abbeville.

Kameron Sconiers rushed for 151 yards on eight carries, Marcus Reeves rushed for 147 yards on seven carries and Jayden Craig had 107 yards on seven carries. All three had two rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, Zion Danzey had 10 tackles and Tucker Doswell had eight tackles plus an interception. Sabastion Stanton had six tackles and Brady Bennett five and both had three tackles for losses.

Cottonwood 16, Ashford 8: Jowaughn Campbell rushed for 84 yards on 15 carries and Jarrod Cody had 42 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown for Cottonwood.

The Bears other score was an interception return by Eli McCloud.

Andalusia 28, Opp 6: For the Bobcats, Cam James had 132 yards rushing on 10 carries with a touchdown.

Defensively, Cash Harrell had nine tackles, Alan Jones and Jeremy Medley each had eight tackles, Nick Smith had six and Xavier Williams five.