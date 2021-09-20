 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JV FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg defeats Cottonwood
0 Comments

JV FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg defeats Cottonwood

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
football logo

Wicksburg defeated Cottonwood 28-0 in JV football on Monday.

Mason Burkhardt threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers.  He also had two interceptions, including returning one 80 yards for a touchdown and recorded four tackles.

Gabe Glover had a 75-yard touchdown catch, Cooper Morrison had a 32-yard TD reception and Jackson Daughtry had a 51-yard scoring catch.

Aiden Steinmetz had six tackles, while Aiden Rice and Glover each had five and Evan Garst four.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert