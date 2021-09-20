JV FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg defeats Cottonwood

Wicksburg defeated Cottonwood 28-0 in JV football on Monday.
Mason Burkhardt threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers. He also had two interceptions, including returning one 80 yards for a touchdown and recorded four tackles.
Gabe Glover had a 75-yard touchdown catch, Cooper Morrison had a 32-yard TD reception and Jackson Daughtry had a 51-yard scoring catch.
Aiden Steinmetz had six tackles, while Aiden Rice and Glover each had five and Evan Garst four.
