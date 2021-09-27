JV FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg defeats Rehobeth

Wicksburg defeated Rehobeth 8-6 in junior varsity football on Monday.

Reggie Peoples had 71 yards rushing and Mason Burkhardt had 49 yards passing, which included a 10-yard TD pass to Gabe Glover. Peoples ran in the 2-point conversion.

Defensively for Wicksburg, Brody Campbell and Aiden Steinmetz each had four tackles, while Jackson Daughtry and Aiden Rice each had four.

Cottonwood 38, Northside Methodist 6: Klete Meadows rushed for two touchdowns and the Bears had two interceptions for touchdowns to pace a 38-6 win over Northside Methodist.

Meadows scored on runs of 75 and 10 yards. Braylon Morris added a 1-yard TD run.

Defensively, Ethan Simmons had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Taylor McCord also had an interception return for a TD.

King Campbell converted two 2-point conversions.

Opp 22, New Brockton 20: Opp built a 22-0 first-quarter lead and held on for the win.

Jamaryon Allen rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while DJ Hines threw for 103 yards off 7-of-13 passing with a touchdown of 36 yards to Carrington Garland. Brandon Washington had four catches for 41 yards.

AC Hightower had six tackles, including a sack. Cash Harrell had five tackles with one sack plus a caused fumble. Alan Jones had five tackles and a fumble recovery. Landon Langley had three tackles plus a fumble return for a touchdown of 26 yards.