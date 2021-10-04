JV Football: Wicksburg, Dothan 9th both win

Reggie Peoples rushed for 132 yards and Gabe Glover 64 yards and both scored two touchdowns to pace Wicksburg’s 30-18 win over Geneva County.

Defensively, Aiden Rice had five tackles and Evan Garst and Aiden Steinmetz had four tackles each. Rice and Grayson Gray both had an interception.

Dothan 9th grade 20, Prattville 7: Kyler Cullen threw two touchdowns and Zach Walker rushed for one for the Dothan 9th grade team in a 20-7 win over Prattville.

Cullen threw a 40-yard TD pass to JD Palm and a 55-yard screen pass score to Walker. The other TD was a Walker 5-yard run. Ty Vickers ran in a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Xavier Kirkland had two quarterback sacks and Zeke Scott and Walker one each. Jamal Rowell and Louis Snell had tackles for losses and Tavarion Knight had an interception.

Opp 13, New Brockton 12 (OT): AC Hightower scored the game-tying touchdown in overtime and Landon Langley kicked the extra point to give Opp a 13-12 win over New Brockton.

Cam James returned an interception 61 yards for Opp’s first touchdown in the game.