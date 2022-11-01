JV/JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan JV girls win

The Dothan High girls junior varsity basketball team took a 33-15 win over Carroll on Tuesday.

SaNi Hudson had 10 points, Tionna Edwards nine, Ryclaire McCree eight and Kira Key six to lead Dothan.

Junior High

Geneva boys 34, Slocomb 19: Titus Brown scored 10 and Aiden Almendarez added eight for the Panthers.

Hayes Hatton led Slocomb with seven points.

Geneva girls 29, Slocomb 6: Kori Post and Bella Johnson led the Lady Panthers with eight points each. Macy Turner chipped in six points and Baylee Conner added five.

Houston Academy girls 14, Ashford 9: Monika Howard scored nine to lead the Raiders, while Elsie Shirley added five points.

Providence girls 22, Northside Methodist 12: Laura Faulk scored eight, Carlee Smith scored seven and Reagan Elmore scored five points with seven rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Geneva County boys 35, Wicksburg 23: Cecil Maynor earned 25 points and Jaxon Fetzer seven for Geneva County (6-0).

Brady Hicks led Wicksburg with eight points

Wicksburg girls 32, Geneva County 25: Wicksburg was led by Reese Strickland with 10 points and Chloe Joyner added five points. Isabella Serrato had eight assists.

Geneva County was led by Reid Dawsey with seven points, Kyleigh Saunders with six and Addi Mae Hubbard with six.

Headland boys 57, Rehobeth 34: Jayden Williams had 18 points, Kingston Williams 11 and Quincey Provens nine to lead Headland (7-0).

New Brockton girls 48 Opp 17: Reese Eddins earned 16 points, Ariana Smith 12 Jenna Kate Weeks eight to lead New Brockton.

Dionna Stoudemire led Opp with seven points and Kristiya Justice had six points.

G.W. Long boys 45, Ariton 20: Jeremiah Hariston had 12 points and Marvin McLeod, Jakiyan Redding and Preston Williams had eight points each to lead G.W. Long.

Bryson Rhett led Ariton with nine points.

Samson boys 41, Zion Chapel 31: Ben McKenzie scored 21 to lead the Tigers.

Payne Jordan and Jesse Yeomans added eight points each.