JV/Junior High football roundup: Dothan Prep gets win over Bainbridge

Dothan Prep Academy defeated Bainbridge (Ga.) 14-6 in ninth grade football action on Monday.

KeAviyon Durry had an interception return of 70 yards for a touchdown and also had a 5-yard TD run.

Following the INT return, Durry connected with Kayon Downey for a 2-point conversion.

On the final scoring drive, Durry and Downey connected for a 35-yard reception to set up the short TD run.

Jayden Lee led Dothan defensively, causing two fumbles.

Northside Methodist downs Cottonwood: Caleb Watkins and Justice Hallman combined for two touchdown passes to help pace the Knights to a 21-12 win over the Bears on Monday.

Braylen Clements rushed for a touchdown for the other Northside Methodist score.

Defensively, Kaden Martin recovered a fumble, while Ross Overby, Cole Haddock and Jesse Dyson led the Knights in tackles.

Opp 34, Straughn 22: Gary Jennings threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Zeb Green had three catches for 90 yards and a TD and Nathan Smith had two catches for 65 yards and a score. Nelson Hall had four catches for 63 yards and a TD.