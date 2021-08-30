 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JV/Junior High football roundup: Providence, Cottonwood get wins
0 Comments

JV/Junior High football roundup: Providence, Cottonwood get wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
football logo

Calvin McClintock scored on runs of 15 and 5 yards and also intercepted a pass in leading Providence Christian past Northside Methodist 24-0 in junior high football on Monday.

David McClurkin scored on a 2-yard run and Graham Davis scored from 40 yards out for the Eagles.

Henry Morton also recorded an interception.

Cottonwood 16, Houston County 6: Braylon Morris and Kane Campbell both scored on a touchdown run and both scored on a two-point conversion in the Bears’ home win over the Lions on Monday in junior varsity football action.

Morris scored on a 5-yard run and Campbell on a 15-yard run.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert