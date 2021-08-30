JV/Junior High football roundup: Providence, Cottonwood get wins

Calvin McClintock scored on runs of 15 and 5 yards and also intercepted a pass in leading Providence Christian past Northside Methodist 24-0 in junior high football on Monday.

David McClurkin scored on a 2-yard run and Graham Davis scored from 40 yards out for the Eagles.

Henry Morton also recorded an interception.

Cottonwood 16, Houston County 6: Braylon Morris and Kane Campbell both scored on a touchdown run and both scored on a two-point conversion in the Bears’ home win over the Lions on Monday in junior varsity football action.

Morris scored on a 5-yard run and Campbell on a 15-yard run.