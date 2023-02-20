Opp went 2-1 at the Ariton JV Tournament with wins over Pike Liberal Arts (11-0) and Wicksburg (7-0) and a loss to Charles Henderson (5-4).

In the win over Pike Liberal Arts, Gradyn Lunsford pitched a three-inning, two hit shutout with three strikeouts, while Carreline Spears was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Rylan Langford had a hit and two RBI.

Versus Wicksburg, Lunsford pitched a three-inning, three-hit shutout with two strikeouts. Offensively, Autumn Green was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI and Chloe Bentley was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

In the loss to Charles Henderson, Spears was 2-for-2 with a RBI.