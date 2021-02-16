Kadyn Mitchell powers Houston Academy over defending champion Pike County

In danger of being eliminated from the playoffs, point guard Kadyn Mitchell, just an eighth grader, took over the game for Houston Academy

Mitchell scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and 31 in the game as Houston Academy rallied for a 56-47 win over visiting Pike County in the Class 3A sub-regional on Tuesday night.

Down 38-32 going to the final period, Mitchell hit two long 3-pointers from well beyond the top of the key to tie the game. After Pike County hit a free throw to regain the lead, Mitchell’s older brother, Kamryn, a junior forward, scored back-to-back baskets to give the Raiders the lead for good. Those were the only four Raider points not scored by Kadyn in the final eight minutes.

Houston Academy improves to 17-9 and advances to the first round of the Southeast Regional on Friday against Dadeville or Trinity of Montgomery. Pike County, the defending state champion, end the season at 9-6.

Kadyn was held scoreless in the third quarter and Houston Academy head coach Scott Whitaker sat him down for a bit in hopes it would prove beneficial.