Karie Striplin leaving Geneva County for alma mater, Dale County

Bear Bryant famously said his reason for leaving Kentucky to go to his alma mater at Alabama was because “Mama called” him back home.

Karie Striplin feels a similar sentiment these days. A Geneva County coach for the last eight years, Striplin is returning to her alma mater of Dale County to lead the Warrior volleyball program. She graduated from the Midland City school in 1998, playing athletically under Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame coach Molly Blalock.

Striplin takes over a volleyball program that has struggled in recent years and has had multiple coaching changes in the last 10 years

“The people at Dale County called and recruited me,” Striplin said. “They have been trying to get me to come for many years. (Dale County athletic director) Coach (Nicole) Dutton has been very influential in changing the dynamics of girls athletics over there and she is someone I wanted to jump on board with to help improve volleyball and all aspects of all girls sports there.

“The staff I have met so far has been really friendly, really encouraging and excited about me and the opportunity for me to come back home as that is where I graduated from. It is opportunity to bring back some pride I had as an athlete at Dale County. This is like going home.”

Striplin, who was head coach of volleyball, girls basketball and the head track/field coach this past year and was also a softball coach while at Geneva County, moves from a Class 2A to Class 4A program and will now have an opportunity to watch more games of her daughter, Karoline, a rising sophomore on the University of Tennessee Lady Vols women’s basketball team.

“This was a good opportunity just to coach volleyball and go see her play in the winter and spring,” Striplin said. “That was appealing to me.”

Striplin added the administration, including principal Matt Humphrey and assistant principal Bucky Sconyers, were also excited at her coming to Dale County.

“It was the right fit,” Striplin said. “It is a great feeling to be recruited and to be wanted. I love the passion they have not only for the girls sports but the boys sports too.”

While she will not be the head basketball or softball coach, she plans to help out those programs around her schedule of attending her daughter’s games.

Striplin has already started her transition to Dale County, holding a volleyball interest meeting that drew 67 girls for tryouts. She cut that down to 22 – 12 varsity players and 10 for JV. She also has already scheduled several college team camps in June, including at the University of West Florida and at Auburn.

Striplin had been at Geneva County since the 2014-15 academic year, first as an assistant basketball and softball coach. A year later in 2015-16, she became the head softball coach and held that role through the 2018-19 season. In her four years, she directed three teams to area titles.

After two years as an assistant in basketball, including a state runner-up team in 2014-15, she became the head coach in that sport in 2016-17, leading the Lady Dawgs to a state title and 30-2 record in her first year. In six years overall in basketball, she guided the Lady Dawgs to an 133-45 record with four area titles plus two regional tournament appearance and the 2017 state title.

In 2016-17, she helped the school revive volleyball, which Geneva County had in the mid-1980s. She led the program for one year then was an assistant for a season before re-taking the head job in 2018-19. In five seasons as head volleyball coach, Striplin led GCHS to a 97-57 record with four area titles, highlighted by a 30-18 record and a state Elite Eight appearance in 2019-20.

Prior to coming to Hartford, Striplin was at Pike County (2012-13) as head softball coach and assistant volleyball coach and was at New Brockton (2008-10) where she was head volleyball, head girls basketball, assistant softball coach and head cheerleading coach for three years.

Striplin began her coaching career as head volleyball and softball coach at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, leading the Bison program in 2002-05. She was then head softball and cheerleading coach at Wadley High School for two years (2006-07) before moving to Pike County.

After graduating from Dale County in 1998, Striplin starred in softball at Southern Union for two seasons before playing at Auburn for two seasons.