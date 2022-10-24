Kennedy suspended for this week's game as Dothan football coach for throwing down volunteer staff member

An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference after it was announced during a Monday press conference he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.

“On Friday night, I made a mistake I will never forget … a huge mistake and there is no excuse for it,” Kennedy said. “I’ve apologized to those involved and taken measures to make sure that it’s not happening again.”

Dothan offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Justin Jones has been appointed the interim head coach this week when the Wolves play their final regular-season game on Thursday in Montgomery against Jeff Davis. The Wolves are still in playoff contention pending results of games this week.

The decision to suspend Kennedy, who was hired in December after spending the past three years as defensive coordinator at Enterprise High, was made Monday morning during a meeting involving the coach and school officials. It was made public during a media briefing at the Dothan City Schools Board of Education headquarters.

News of the Friday night incident quickly spread on social media Saturday morning and picked up steam as a video showing the coach’s actions surfaced and went viral. It was reported by media locally, statewide and even nationally throughout the weekend.

The volunteer staff member involved in the incident – Early Walker – has been a fixture around Dothan High athletics since the late 1970s by helping in a variety of roles, which included at times sharing duties as an equipment manager. He attended Dothan High and continued to be part of the program once Northview and Dothan consolidated in 2019.

Walker and some family members were present at the press conference to show support for the football coach.

“To Early and the Walker family, I’m sorry what this has caused on your family,” Kennedy said. “Today I extend sincere apologies to this community and those who have entrusted me to lead.

“Please understand that I have poured myself into these young men and I love them dearly. Like many, I’m a work in progress. I will continue to become a better person and football coach moving forward. I love this school, this community, the coaches and mostly the players.”

The incident happened following a 57-yard touchdown run with 2:14 left in the game to give the Wolves a 14-7 lead after the extra point kick. A penalty flag was thrown for sideline interference when Walker appeared to step too close to the field while watching the play.

As the flag was being thrown, the Dothan coach was running down the sideline and grabbed Walker before throwing him down. The penalty was assessed on the ensuing kickoff and did not negate the touchdown run. Dothan went on to win the game 14-7.

Superintendent of Dothan City Schools Dr. Dennis Coe said Monday a full investigation regarding the incident was conducted, which included interviewing coaches, players and others within the system.

“While we maintain personnel actions remain confidential, I can share with you that this plan moving forward contains personal, professional and financial consequences for coach Kennedy,” Coe said. “I can also share with you that any further action of this nature will result in more extreme measures.

“We recognize that there are also areas that we need to improve, and we want to take this opportunity to help coach Kennedy grow both as an individual and as a coach. It’s our job as educators to try to mold people, and sometimes that includes staff. I certainly think we want to give everybody the ample opportunity to make corrections in their actions and continue to move us in a positive direction.”

Coe acknowledged having the Walker family in support of keeping the coach was a factor in the decision.

“We wouldn’t be moving forward if they weren’t fine with us in the actions we’re taking,” Coe said. “I think in the end what you had was an incident that occurred in the heat of the game. There continues to be a positive relationship with coach Kennedy and the Walker family and that does play a tremendous impact on our decision.”

Asked if the financial ramifications involved Kennedy not being paid for the week he’s suspended, Coe responded, “That would be a good assumption.”

Coe also said who would be able to stand on the sidelines was being evaluated.

Dothan High principal Dr. Keith Bland said he spoke to the football team Monday concerning the decision.

“Moving forward, I have given specific expectations in regards in how I expect him to represent our school, our football program and our community in behavior and actions,” Bland said.

“After addressing the team today and after meeting with coach Kennedy, it is in the best interest to have coach Kennedy remain in this position as head football coach with expectations being met.”

Dothan athletic director Jessica Noble formally announced the suspension and said all other disciplinary actions included in the incident will remain a personnel matter.

“Coach Kennedy is highly respected everywhere he has been fortunate enough to coach and has had a lasting impact on schools years after leaving,” Noble said. “In his short tenure at Dothan High, the same positive impact has developed in the halls and on the football field at Dothan High through his relationships with his players, with his students and with the faculty and staff.

“Although this unfortunate incident took place, our trust in coach Kennedy as the leader of our football program and as a leader of our student athletes, has not wavered.”

Before coming to Dothan, Kennedy compiled a 115-47 overall record and 26-10 playoff record in his 14 years as a head coach at high schools in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Florida.