Kennedy to meet Grumet USTA Boys 14 national title at the Westgate Tennis Center

It will be East Coast vs. West Coast in the singles finals of the USTA Boys 14 National Clay Court Championships at the Westgate Tennis Center in Dothan on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

No. 17 seed Jack Kennedy of Huntington, N.Y., knocked off No. 1 seed Jack Secord of Lake Forest, Ill., 6-4, 6-0 in one semifinal Saturday, while No. 6 seed Gus Grumet of Mill Valley, Calif., defeated No. 16 Sebastian Bielen of Glen Cove, N.Y., 6-4, 6-4 in the other.

Kennedy was familiar with his semifinal opponent, having played and beaten Secord in two previous meetings. Before Saturday, the two last met in Greensboro, N.C., in early July with Kennedy taking a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory.

“I know how he plays and I was definitely confident going into it,” Kennedy said. “He is very aggressive and goes for his shots. He’s very powerful and attacks, so I was just staying the course and weathering the storm and just staying consistent.”

A terrific drop shot was a key for Kennedy at many times during the match.

“I used that drop shot when I was younger a lot,” Kennedy said. “That was one of my biggest weapons. Also dictating with my forehand was a big part today … pushing them back and getting an aggressive ball, then attacking with that.”

Kennedy could sense Secord was getting a bit frustrated in the second set.

“I saw that he was getting frustrated with his misses,” Kennedy said. “After the first set, he just made a lot more errors.”

While it’s been a long week with multiple rain delays, the sun was shining bright during the semifinal match and Kennedy stayed energetic on the way to a victory.

“I just kept the intensity up and staying positive throughout the match,” Kennedy said. “I feel like my positive energy helped me throughout the match.

“It was tough the first couple of days getting the delays and being behind in the tournament. Every time there was a delay, I would just stay warm and move around a bit along with getting my mind ready as well.”

For Grumet in his win over Bielen in the other semifinal, holding serve with it tied 4-4 in the second set was a big moment in the match.

“When I held serve at 4-4 in the second set, I thought that was the biggest thing for me,” Grumet said. “I just kept telling myself to play for me and just to dig deep and play with everything I had left.”

Grumet said he entered the tournament with an open mind and no real expectations.

“This is my first time at a tournament without my parents, so I had no expectations with how well I was going to do,” Grumet said. “My coach has been really helpful because it’s definitely been a new experience.

“I definitely did some focus stuff like meditation and I just have to take care of my body, which is really important.”

Grumet will be playing Kennedy for the first time when they square off Sunday.

“I have heard of him, but I’ve never played him before,” Grumet said. “Mentally, I’ll just go in with no expectations. Win or lose, I’ll just do my best.”

More than 200 players from throughout the country have competed in the week-long tournament, which was held at three venues – Westgate Tennis Center, Azalea Swim & Tennis Club and the Dothan Country Club.