Key defensive stops lead Elba past Providence

On a night when the Providence Christian Eagles constantly threatened to score, Elba’s defense delivered several clutch plays.
The Tigers recovered two fumbles inside their 10-yard line and registered another red zone stop in a 27-6 non-region victory over Providence at the Eagle’s Nest on Friday. The stops limited the effectiveness of Providence’s offense, which had moderate success moving the ball most of the night.
“They’re good at what they do, and they just chip at you — five yards here, six yards there,” said Tigers head coach Marc Sieving. “We struggled with that in the first half. It was good to bow our neck when we had to.”
Elba (5-1) led 14-6 early in the second quarter when the first of those stops occurred.
After recovering a short kick at their 43, the Eagles (1-4 overall) tallied three first downs in four plays, two on runs from Christian Durden. Eventually a 5-yard carry from Durden led Providence to the Elba 18.
The Eagles, though, committed a false start, and the Tigers stuffed the next Eagles’ run attempt. Providence took to the air to try to make up ground, but a hit from Chrystyile Caldwell on Harrison Mims ensured that a fourth-down pass floated out of bounds.
After the Eagles recorded an interception to kill a strong Elba possession, they again strung together a promising drive. Mims connected with Grant Baker and Durden on back-to-back passes, guiding Providence down to Elba’s 14.
On the next play, though, Byron Burks recorded a fumble at the 8-yard line to stuff the Eagles once again.
“We shot ourselves in the foot, and I attribute that to a young football team,” said Kenny Keith, the Eagles' head coach. “Elba’s got a good football team, and we had our chances. At key times we made mistakes that we couldn’t overcome.”
The final of the key stops came midway through the fourth quarter. Durden connected with Eb Anderson for 20 yards on a halfback pass, and a 31-yard run from Baker pushed the ball to the Elba 6.
Caldwell, though, recovered a fumble on an inside run, protecting a 27-6 advantage.
The early moments of the game appeared to set the stage for a high-scoring shootout. Both teams scored on their opening possession, with Elba getting a 1-yard touchdown run from Caldwell and Providence scoring on a 28-yard scamper from Rylan Banner.
The Tigers answered the Eagles’ score with a 73-yard touchdown run from Burks with 9.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
Thanks to mistakes on both sides, though, time-consuming drives netted no points in the second quarter, leaving Elba with a 14-6 advantage at halftime.
The Tigers put the game out of reach midway through the third quarter when Justin Coleman ripped off a 54-yard touchdown jaunt. Coleman added the final Tiger score on a 14-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
“We challenged our guys at halftime: if you’re going to be a great team, you’ve got to be able to handle adversity on the road,” Sieving said. “We were proud of the way we responded.”
Coleman led the Tigers’ offense with 171 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Burks added 78 yards and another score on four carries.
Mims paced the Eagles’ attack with 61 yards rushing on 12 carries. He added 60 yards passing with a 6-of-13 effort.
Durden contributed 51 yards rushing on 12 carries and led the Eagles with four catches for 41 yards.