Key defensive stops lead Elba past Providence

On a night when the Providence Christian Eagles constantly threatened to score, Elba’s defense delivered several clutch plays.

The Tigers recovered two fumbles inside their 10-yard line and registered another red zone stop in a 27-6 non-region victory over Providence at the Eagle’s Nest on Friday. The stops limited the effectiveness of Providence’s offense, which had moderate success moving the ball most of the night.

“They’re good at what they do, and they just chip at you — five yards here, six yards there,” said Tigers head coach Marc Sieving. “We struggled with that in the first half. It was good to bow our neck when we had to.”

Elba (5-1) led 14-6 early in the second quarter when the first of those stops occurred.

After recovering a short kick at their 43, the Eagles (1-4 overall) tallied three first downs in four plays, two on runs from Christian Durden. Eventually a 5-yard carry from Durden led Providence to the Elba 18.

The Eagles, though, committed a false start, and the Tigers stuffed the next Eagles’ run attempt. Providence took to the air to try to make up ground, but a hit from Chrystyile Caldwell on Harrison Mims ensured that a fourth-down pass floated out of bounds.