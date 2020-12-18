Key steals help Dothan Wolves girls basketball team down Geneva County

HARTFORD – In a game where star players for the Dothan and Geneva County girls both fouled out, it came down to execution from other players in the final three minutes – and a key strategic defensive move Friday night.
Sparked by two steals off a full-court press, Dothan scored six straight points in a late minute-and-a half stretch to key a 59-57 win over Geneva County on the Bulldogs’ home floor in Hartford.
The 7A Wolves improved to 5-3, while the Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Lady Dawgs fell to 6-5.
“Any time when we win is good and to play in a game like this, it helps us as a team,” Dothan head coach Dishon Benjamin said. “It doesn’t do any good to win by 20. You need to have some games down the stretch where adversity hits you to see how you react and I liked how we reacted tonight.”
Dothan surged ahead 53-52 with 4:02 left on a putback by Amiyah Rollins, who had a game-high 29 points.
On the ensuing Geneva County play, Charlianna Boutwell missed a 3-pointer, but the Lady Dawgs seized three offensive rebounds, the last by Anri Davis, who earned a putback as she was fouled by the Wolves’ Alexis Hudgens.
The foul on Hudgens was the fifth on Dothan’s point guard, an Alabama State signee and a third-team all-state player last year, forcing her to the bench for the final 3:46.
Following a Dothan timeout, Davis completed a 3-point play with a made free throw, giving Geneva County a 55-53 lead.
On the next play, Rollins drove the lane and picked up a foul on Geneva County center Karoline Striplin, forcing the Tennessee signee and first-team all-state honoree to the bench with her fifth foul with 3:19 left.
After Rollins missed two free throws, Dothan went to a full-court trapping defense and forced two turnovers in the next 15 seconds, leading to layups by Chalice Pittman and Rollins and putting the Wolves up 57-55.
Dothan’s Benjamin said it was time to go to the press after the 6-foot-3 Striplin fouled out.
“It is hard to press when she is on the floor because all you have to do is throw the ball up to her at halfcourt and the pressure is gone as she will then turn around and throw it (upcourt),” Benjamin said. “When she is out, everybody else has to handle the ball.”
After a timeout, Geneva County continued to struggle with two straight offensive fouls, the last against the press.
“When the pressure started, we did not stay calm,” Geneva County head coach Karie Striplin said. “We turned the ball over four times in a row at the end. We had some key breakdowns.”
Dothan couldn’t capitalize at first, turning it over twice as well, but following two missed shots by Geneva County, the Wolves’ Jadalie Medeiros scored on a fastbreak layup as Dothan beat the press. The basket made it 59-55 Dothan with 1:29 left.
Geneva County’s Boutwell hit a driving jumper in the lane with 1:09 left, cutting the margin to 59-57.
The Bulldogs had several chances in the final minute to tie it, but missed two shots on consecutive possessions, had a missed one-and-one free throw then turned the ball in the final seconds.
After a mostly tight first quarter that finished with Dothan up 14-11, the Wolves, behind seven points from Hudgens, six from Rollins and five from Medeiros, built a 32-22 halftime lead with a strong second quarter.
The Wolves increased the margin to 13 at 37-24 early in the third quarter then the Lady Dawgs’ offense came to life, especially outside and at the foul line. In the quarter’s final four minutes, Geneva County’s Jordyn Alston hit three 3-pointers, including an answered prayer at the buzzer on a banked shot with a defender in her face, and the Lady Dawgs hit 6-of-7 free throws to surge ahead 43-41.
Geneva County, behind two Boutwell 3-pointers, moved ahead 52-48, but Dothan’s Pittman hit a key 3-pointer in the left corner to cut it to one then Rollins earned the puback to put the Wolves in front before the two stars fouled out and created the final ending.
“Everybody knows Alexis is our point guard, she handles the rock (the ball) and when she went out, it kind of took some air out of the sail, but the team didn’t let the air come out of the sail,” Benjamin said. “We put some pressure on them, got some steals and got back into the game and that is what I wanted to see – it was a whole team effort.”
Rollins, in addition to her 29 points, also had nine rebounds and five steals.
“Amiyah has become the leader I knew she could be,” Benjamin said. “After tonight, she is probably at 22 points a game and 14-15 rebounds a game and that is huge.”
Hudgens earned 14 points, Medeiros nine and Pittman seven for Dothan, which has only eight players at the present time because of an injury.
“I have only eight girls, so it is hard to get competitive practice and that is why we have suffered early on in the season,” said Benjamin, who plans to move up some JV players in the coming weeks.
Four players scored in double figures for Geneva County, led by Karoline Striplin with 16 points. Alston, behind four 3-pointers, followed with 14. Boutwell had 13 and Davis 11. Striplin also had 12 rebounds. Anzu Davis had 10 boards and Anri Davis six.
The setback was the fourth in the last five games for Geneva County, two to Florida teams and two to Class 7A programs.
“We have had some tough losses over the past two weeks, but I also can see some positive improvement,” Karie Striplin said, referring to a tough early-season schedule meant to prepare the Lady Dawgs for the Class 2A battles next month and into February. “We just have to keep the team motivated.”
