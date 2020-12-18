Key steals help Dothan Wolves girls basketball team down Geneva County

Geneva County’s Boutwell hit a driving jumper in the lane with 1:09 left, cutting the margin to 59-57.

The Bulldogs had several chances in the final minute to tie it, but missed two shots on consecutive possessions, had a missed one-and-one free throw then turned the ball in the final seconds.

After a mostly tight first quarter that finished with Dothan up 14-11, the Wolves, behind seven points from Hudgens, six from Rollins and five from Medeiros, built a 32-22 halftime lead with a strong second quarter.

The Wolves increased the margin to 13 at 37-24 early in the third quarter then the Lady Dawgs’ offense came to life, especially outside and at the foul line. In the quarter’s final four minutes, Geneva County’s Jordyn Alston hit three 3-pointers, including an answered prayer at the buzzer on a banked shot with a defender in her face, and the Lady Dawgs hit 6-of-7 free throws to surge ahead 43-41.

Geneva County, behind two Boutwell 3-pointers, moved ahead 52-48, but Dothan’s Pittman hit a key 3-pointer in the left corner to cut it to one then Rollins earned the puback to put the Wolves in front before the two stars fouled out and created the final ending.