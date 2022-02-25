Kindred inks with AUM; four Dothan football players also sign

A standout goalie, Kindred made 135 saves last year as a junior with the Wolves. She is coming off a shutout on Thursday against rival Enterprise.

While she plays a pressure-packed position, she says others have made it easier for her.

“I just think a big part of it is the support from my family and coach Haley because even though I have such an under-pressure job they never make it seem crazy if that makes sense,” Kindred said. “They always say everything is fine and they never make me feel like anything is my fault. Even if I do make a mistake, I can move on and go on to the next play and do better.”

When she arrives at AUM, she knows she will have a challenge to seize the starting goalie position with the Warhawks.

“I will step in as the third goalie on the team and I know me and the other girls will have to duke it for that starting position,” Kindred said.

Culver excited for opportunity

Culver, a 5-foot-11, 323-pound lineman, was excited at the chance to play in the college spotlight.