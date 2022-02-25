Kindred inks with AUM; four Dothan football players also sign

One of the top goalies in the state of Alabama is taking her talents to the college level next year.
Anika Kindred, a Dothan High senior who earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors last season, has signed to play at AUM in Montgomery.
Kindred was one of five Dothan athletes honored during a signing ceremony on Friday at the school. The other four were football players Zae Henry (Alabama State), Elijah Swain (Mississippi College), Hosea Hills (Tennessee Valley Prep) and Christian Culver (Columbus State club team).
Kindred has played varsity soccer since the seventh grade, first at Northview High and now with Dothan following the consolidation of Northview and Dothan. All six years have been under head coach Haley Williams.
“It feels so awesome,” Kindred said of inking with AUM. “I am just so glad that all of this hard work has paid off with coach Haley and this program. It feels like a dream come true.”
She will join two former high school teammates at AUM in Maria Wharton, her best friend, and Faith Peters. Having the two on the team didn’t hurt when it came to deciding on AUM, but was not the main factor, said Kindred. Wharton plays on defense back near the goalie.
“It definitely did (help),” Kindred said. “I liked AUM so much as a school already, but having teammates that I have good team chemistry with and good soccer chemistry with makes a difference in how you play, so I am excited to play with them again.”
A standout goalie, Kindred made 135 saves last year as a junior with the Wolves. She is coming off a shutout on Thursday against rival Enterprise.
While she plays a pressure-packed position, she says others have made it easier for her.
“I just think a big part of it is the support from my family and coach Haley because even though I have such an under-pressure job they never make it seem crazy if that makes sense,” Kindred said. “They always say everything is fine and they never make me feel like anything is my fault. Even if I do make a mistake, I can move on and go on to the next play and do better.”
When she arrives at AUM, she knows she will have a challenge to seize the starting goalie position with the Warhawks.
“I will step in as the third goalie on the team and I know me and the other girls will have to duke it for that starting position,” Kindred said.
Culver excited for opportunity
Culver, a 5-foot-11, 323-pound lineman, was excited at the chance to play in the college spotlight.
“I always dreamed of playing college football at the next level since I was nine,” Culver said. “I want to say this is a great opportunity for me and I want to thank coach (Michael) Speight for this opportunity to play college football.”
Culver said Speight and the Cougar staff made him feel at home and comfortable on the Columbus, Ga., campus. He is projected to play left guard in college.
“I felt with me being there for the next three-four years, it will be great,” Culver said. “They treated me like family and I am ready to go to the next stop. I am ready to take the next step. I am ready to work.”
Hills set to play Tenn. Valley
Hills, a 5-foot-11, 305-pound defensive lineman, signed with Tennessee Valley Prep, located in Huntsville in northern Alabama.
Dothan assistant coach Greg Greenwood, however, wouldn’t be surprised to see him at a higher level quickly.
“Hosea is a tremendous athlete,” Greenwood said. “There are not many 300 pounders that can run and have the agility he has. He has exceptional talent. For me, I feel he is a Division-I guy, but he had to get some academic things straight, so he had to take the JUCO route. You haven’t heard the last of him.”
Swain overcomes major injury
Swain’s football career almost ended before his junior year after a firecracker accident damaged his left hand. After a year of rehab, he played his senior season and is now headed to play at Mississippi College.
“I want to thank God first and foremost for everything, allowing me to be here and giving me the opportunity to play on the next level,” Swain said. “I want to thank my family, my friends and my teachers for getting me here even when I was down. They kept pushing me to keep going, so I want to thank them.
“Two years ago, I didn’t expect to be in the place I am today. It was hard nights, but we had to keep on.”
Swain, a safety on defense, had to have seven surgeries to replace the damage on his hand. It took eight months before he could use his hand again. He is still not 100 percent, but close.
“It took a year for me to recover,” Swain said. “I am still recovering from the incident.”
Swain said he chose Mississippi College after enjoying a visit to the Clinton, Miss., campus.
“I really enjoyed everyone,” Swain said. “I enjoyed the teammates. It felt like a home.”
Henry stays close to home
Henry is staying close to home in attending Alabama State, located in Montgomery.
“It was a really hard decision to make,” Henry said. “I just chose to stay home and stay close to my family. It was great decision. I visited the campus and I fell in love with it.”