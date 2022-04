The Kinston Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-11 record after earning a split with Carroll on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs won the first game 3-1 and lost the second game 13-3.

Tripp Hawthorne was Kinston’s winning pitcher in the opener. Owen Patterson picked up a save. Cale Sumblin had a key middle relief appearance, striking out three in 1 2/3 innings. Patterson led the offense with two hits, including a triple.

In the loss, Cade Jones had two hits for Kinston.