Kinston downs Samson in overtime in making school history

Samson had the ball first in the extra period and scored on a 1-yard run by workhorse running back Joshua Lowery on 2nd-and-goal. The Tigers, who lost their place kicker earlier in the game, went for two, but Kinston’s Jayson Mikel stopped Samson’s Brodey Mixon on a run play to the left, leaving it 20-14 Tigers.

It was then Kinston’s turn to start at the 10. Before taking a snap, the Bulldogs shifted linemen from right to left and left to right and in doing so drew an offside violation on Samson, moving the ball to the 5.

It was the second time the play drew Samson offside, though it is designed more to get a favorable match-up on one side of the formation, said Free.

“It is to try and get them (the defense) shifted and to get our guys where we want them on our side (for a favorable match-up),” Free said. “We flipped our line so they flip-flop with us and we are trying to get them kind of misaligned. If they jump offside, it does work in that advantage too.”

On the ensuing snap, Sumblin, in the shotgun, took the snap, spun around and handed off to Crosby on a reverse to the right side. Crosby went out wide and finally hit the corner toward the side and sped down the sideline for a touchdown.