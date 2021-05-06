 Skip to main content
Kinston eliminated in baseball quarterfinals
Kinston was blanked by Brantley 5-0 and 13-0 in the Class 1A baseball quarterfinals on Thursday.

In the opener, Brantley scored three in the first and two in the seventh to get the win.

Dylan Smith and Jon Bush each had two hits and two RBIs for Brantley.

For Kinston, Hunter Hughes had two hits, while J.W. Mikel and Konner Walker had the only other hits for Kinston.

In Game 2, Brantley scored nine in the bottom of the first and limited Kinston to just two hits in the game - singles by Tripp Hawthorne and Cade Jones.

Dalton Daniels had three RBIs for Brantley.

